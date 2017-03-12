Paul Wayne Michael, Sr.
Survived by his wife of 63 years Jean Michael; daughters Debbie Beck, Smyrna, TN; son Paul Wayne Michael, Jr. Monticello, FL; brothers Howard Michael and Bruce Michael; sister Janice Lambert; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017 at First Church of the Nazarene, Murfreesboro, TN with visitation 2 hours prior to service.
