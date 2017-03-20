Over $1,300 in merchandise stolen from Victoria's Secret Store in Murfreesboro
While it maybe hard to believe, another theft has been reported at the Victoria's Secret store located in the Avenue shopping center in Murfreesboro. An employee of the store told police that two men and one woman entered the store this past Friday morning around 11 and started stacking clothing they picked out on the front display table.
