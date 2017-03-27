Our WGNS / Rion Flower Shop Good Neighbor of the Day is Tonya Bell
Our WGNS / Rion Flower Shop Good Neighbor of the Day is Tonya Bell. Someone wrote, "Tonya is a hard worker in our community, most recently cleaning up trash that was in a pond next to a specialized children's home."
