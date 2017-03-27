Our Good Neighbor of the Day is David Coleman at Advantage Auto Service in Murfreesboro
Our Good Neighbor of the Day is David Coleman at Advantage Auto Service in Murfreesboro. Someone wrote, "I would like to nominate the staff at Advantage Auto Service on Franklin Road as Good Neighbors Of The Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|9 hr
|Nissyates
|1,518
|Terry Allen Holman
|Mar 27
|BeenThereTookMyMoney
|2
|No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo...
|Mar 25
|Well
|2
|middle school, how many classes failed before t... (Feb '11)
|Mar 23
|Concerned
|3
|Tranny Working at Murfreesboro Hooters (May '12)
|Mar 23
|Poetnariet
|7
|camper rentals in the area of Murfreesboro
|Mar 20
|pad
|1
|Basketball
|Mar 16
|a realist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC