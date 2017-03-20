Oil based paint collection in Murfreesboro on Saturday

Oil-based paint only will be collected and properly disposed of on Saturday, March 25, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the Rutherford County Recycle Center, 1140 Haley Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. This collection is for households only.

