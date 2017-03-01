New push for Sunday wine and liquor store sales Read Story Andrew Weil

There's a new push in Tennessee to remove some of the restrictions surrounding when liquor stores can operate and when wine can be sold in grocery stores. Proposed legislation by Sen. Bill Ketron, R-Murfreesboro, and Rep. Gerald McCormic, R-Chattanooga, would permit liquor stores to sell alcohol and grocery stores to sell wine during the same hours when beer is sold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.