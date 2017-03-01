New push for Sunday wine and liquor store sales Read Story Andrew Weil
There's a new push in Tennessee to remove some of the restrictions surrounding when liquor stores can operate and when wine can be sold in grocery stores. Proposed legislation by Sen. Bill Ketron, R-Murfreesboro, and Rep. Gerald McCormic, R-Chattanooga, would permit liquor stores to sell alcohol and grocery stores to sell wine during the same hours when beer is sold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nissan faces safety fine in Mississippi as unio...
|Thu
|Mikey
|7
|Nissan wanna be
|Thu
|Yaalreadykno
|1
|No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo...
|Mar 2
|OMG
|1
|Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09)
|Feb 27
|Resident
|84
|Five seats up for election in Spring Hill
|Feb 27
|Soldier
|13
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Feb 26
|Nissyates
|1,511
|Pain Management Center's (Sep '11)
|Feb 25
|Free Willy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC