New MED manager on his role, goals
MTEMC had offered to buy MED for no less than $150 million. Mynatt served as interim general manager of the utility from the point Sax was removed from the post until the Power Board appointed to the position permanently last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|19 hr
|John
|1,524
|jeremy pifer
|Fri
|WELL INFORMED
|1
|Terry Allen Holman
|Mar 27
|BeenThereTookMyMoney
|2
|No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo...
|Mar 25
|Well
|2
|middle school, how many classes failed before t... (Feb '11)
|Mar 23
|Concerned
|3
|Tranny Working at Murfreesboro Hooters (May '12)
|Mar 23
|Poetnariet
|7
|camper rentals in the area of Murfreesboro
|Mar 20
|pad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC