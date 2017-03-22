New Chick-fil-A to open in Murfreesboro Thursday
The new Chick-fil-A will open on Thursday in Murfreesboro. Right now, people are literally camping out in the parking lot waiting to be the first 100 customers on Memorial Boulevard.
