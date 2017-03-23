The St. Baldrick's Foundation, a volunteer powered charity committed to funding the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers, has been a passion for Jeremy B. Harrison, M.D., Pediatrician at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic, for the past 8 years. He helped to found the annual 'Bald in the Boro' event that took place last Friday, March 17th at Lanes, Trains and Automobiles, where nearly $50,000 was raised in donations towards this worthy organization.

