Murfreesboro Medical (MMC) physician heads to Washington to Advocate for Childhood Cancer Researc...
The St. Baldrick's Foundation, a volunteer powered charity committed to funding the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers, has been a passion for Jeremy B. Harrison, M.D., Pediatrician at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic, for the past 8 years. He helped to found the annual 'Bald in the Boro' event that took place last Friday, March 17th at Lanes, Trains and Automobiles, where nearly $50,000 was raised in donations towards this worthy organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|11 hr
|Nissyates
|1,514
|middle school, how many classes failed before t... (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Concerned
|3
|Tranny Working at Murfreesboro Hooters (May '12)
|Thu
|Poetnariet
|7
|camper rentals in the area of Murfreesboro
|Mar 20
|pad
|1
|Basketball
|Mar 16
|a realist
|2
|RAT ALERT!!!! Berry 'Chase' Bennett Jr. (Jan '10)
|Mar 14
|Jagsdeath
|7
|Smyrna couple rides out tornado inside houseboat
|Mar 14
|FourCornersMarina
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC