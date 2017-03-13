Murfreesboro City Schools Festival Choir performs for 'Music in Our Schools' month
Music teachers and students from all 12 Murfreesboro City Schools participated in the Fifth Annual MCS Festival Choir concert Thursday, March 9. Family, friends and community members attended the free performance at 5:45 p.m. in the Erma Siegel Elementary School Gymnasium. Students and teachers were excited to perform as part of "Music in Our Schools" month.
