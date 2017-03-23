MTSU Fraternity Member accused of sex...

MTSU Fraternity Member accused of sexual assault

A sexual assault was reported to Murfreesboro Police shortly after a party at a fraternity house on Greek Row at MTSU. Evidently, when the victim left the party in the back seat of a car being driven by her friend, she was allegedly attacked by the man sitting in the rear seat with her.

