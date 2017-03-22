Mortar rounds, hand grenade found at Murfreesboro apartment complex
Just yards from the dumpster where a backpack was found containing several mortar rounds and a training hand grenade, sits a playground. CAT MURPHY A backpack containing several mortar rounds and a training hand grenade was found by the dumpster at Ashwood Cove apartment complex this morning, according to Murfreesboro Police spokesman Kyle Evans .
