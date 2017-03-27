MKAA Operations Division wins airport management innovation award
A vehicle rehabilitation project by the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority's Operations Division received the "2017 Golden Light Award" for Airport Management Innovation and Ideas last week at the annual Tennessee Airports Conference in Murfreesboro. The award-winning project began when the Airport Authority purchased two military dump trucks at a Blount County Highway Department auction in October and hired APTUS DesignWorks Inc., a local mechanical design and automative engineering firm, to install airport industry snowplows, hydraulic systems and airfield safety equipment.
