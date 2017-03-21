MFRD Working To Earn Highest Iso Rating
Fire Chief Mark Foulks told Murfreesboro Rotary Club members that plans are nearing to improve the department's ISO rating to the highest level. The Insurance Service Office is a for profit business that provides statistical information about risks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
