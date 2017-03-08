MFRD reminder to 'change your clock, ...

MFRD reminder to 'change your clock, change your batteries'

While gaining an hour of daylight is certainly enough to make this time worth while, Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department also wants to remind you that it is a great time to change the batteries in your smoke alarms. "Batteries in smoke alarms should be changed twice a year, approximately every six months," said Fire Marshal Carl Peas .

