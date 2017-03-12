Martha Jane Pence
Visitation with the family will be 9 a.m. until a chapel service at 11 a.m, Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130, 893-2422.
