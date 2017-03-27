Man seen firing shots out of car wind...

Man seen firing shots out of car window on Sulphur Springs Road in Murfreesboro

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

A drive by shooting was reported in Murfreesboro on Monday around 11:00 at night. The incident was in the area of Sulphur Springs Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) 3 hr anonymous 1,516
Terry Allen Holman Mon BeenThereTookMyMoney 2
No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo... Mar 25 Well 2
middle school, how many classes failed before t... (Feb '11) Mar 23 Concerned 3
Tranny Working at Murfreesboro Hooters (May '12) Mar 23 Poetnariet 7
camper rentals in the area of Murfreesboro Mar 20 pad 1
Basketball Mar 16 a realist 2
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,462 • Total comments across all topics: 279,890,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC