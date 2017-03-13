Local MUSIC History Exhibit Opens Tuesday
Panels displaying information about Rutherford County's musical heritage adorn a new display at the Heritage Center of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County. Murfreesboro and MTSU made the front cover of music industry magazine Billboard in an article written by Nashville Bureau Chief Chet Flippo in 1997.
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|camper rentals in the area of Murfreesboro
|38 min
|pad
|1
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Mar 17
|Kenny
|1,512
|Basketball
|Mar 16
|a realist
|2
|RAT ALERT!!!! Berry 'Chase' Bennett Jr. (Jan '10)
|Mar 14
|Jagsdeath
|7
|Smyrna couple rides out tornado inside houseboat
|Mar 14
|FourCornersMarina
|2
|Keys
|Mar 11
|Lost
|1
|Rentals no background check (Feb '14)
|Mar 11
|Anonymous
|14
