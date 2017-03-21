Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder speaks to the Lebanon City...

The Lebanon City Council agreed to extend the city's recycling pilot program, as well as form a follow-up committee to its disbanded visioning committee during Tuesday's regular meeting. Jeff Baines, commissioner of Public Works, said that the program, which is $15 per month for residents, makes a little bit of money right now, but if more people are added to the program, the city will have to hire a new employee or continue to pay current employees overtime.

