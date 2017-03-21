Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder...

Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder speaks to the Lebanon City...

The Lebanon City Council agreed to extend the city's recycling pilot program, as well as form a follow-up committee to its disbanded visioning committee during Tuesday's regular meeting. Jeff Baines, commissioner of Public Works, said that the program, which is $15 per month for residents, makes a little bit of money right now, but if more people are added to the program, the city will have to hire a new employee or continue to pay current employees overtime.

