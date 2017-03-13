Lawsuit Says Durham School Bus Driver Crossed Into Opposing Lane And Struck Vehicle
A Circuit Court complaint says a driver for Durham School Services crossed into the opposing lane and struck another vehicle. Joshua L.D. Poirot, who said he was badly injured when his car was struck, is also suing driver Edith Crutcher.
