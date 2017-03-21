Kaplan resigns from Rutherford County...

Kaplan resigns from Rutherford County Commission

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

First-term Rutherford County Commissioner Shawn Kaplan resigned his post Thursday night, saying he inadvertently moved out of District 19 after selling his Riverbend house recently. "I just said ... there's a simple solution to this.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
camper rentals in the area of Murfreesboro Mon pad 1
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Mar 17 Kenny 1,512
Basketball Mar 16 a realist 2
RAT ALERT!!!! Berry 'Chase' Bennett Jr. (Jan '10) Mar 14 Jagsdeath 7
News Smyrna couple rides out tornado inside houseboat Mar 14 FourCornersMarina 2
Keys Mar 11 Lost 1
Rentals no background check (Feb '14) Mar 11 Anonymous 14
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Rutherford County was issued at March 21 at 2:30PM CDT

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,424 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC