Isaac Richard Drewry
He was a native of Wilson County and the son of the late Isaac Richard and Mettie Jane Armstead Drewry, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Ellen Skulley, Mamie Drewry, Irene Jordan and Bertha Worley. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.
