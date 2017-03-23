First National Bank to open new branch on Memorial

First National Bank of Middle Tennessee will open its fourth financial services location in Murfreesboro in mid-May when a second full-service bank branch debuts at 3427 Memorial Boulevard, right across from the VA Hospital. First National Bank's operation started through a loan production office in 2007 and had a tremendous amount of success which lead to the opening of its first full-service branch on Gateway Boulevard next to St. Thomas Rutherford in 2011.

