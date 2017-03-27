Fire in Murfreesboro at 406 Douglas Avenue
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department's Districts 1 and 2, Engine 4, and Rescue 8 responded to a fire at 406 Douglas Avenue just before noon Thursday. Crews immediately began attacking the fire and according to Assistant Chief Kaye Jernigan, did a great job of keeping the fire contained and away from surrounding structures.
