Fire at Chariot Point Apartments in Murfresboro
Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department Districts 1, 3, 6, 7, 8 and Engine 1 responded to a fire at 1710 E Northfield Blvd just before 4:30 Thursday evening. Crews located the fire in two units of building Q, but were able to contain the fire to those two units.
