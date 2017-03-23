Fire at Chariot Point Apartments in M...

Fire at Chariot Point Apartments in Murfresboro

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department Districts 1, 3, 6, 7, 8 and Engine 1 responded to a fire at 1710 E Northfield Blvd just before 4:30 Thursday evening. Crews located the fire in two units of building Q, but were able to contain the fire to those two units.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) 2 hr Nissyates 1,514
middle school, how many classes failed before t... (Feb '11) 20 hr Concerned 3
Tranny Working at Murfreesboro Hooters (May '12) Thu Poetnariet 7
camper rentals in the area of Murfreesboro Mar 20 pad 1
Basketball Mar 16 a realist 2
RAT ALERT!!!! Berry 'Chase' Bennett Jr. (Jan '10) Mar 14 Jagsdeath 7
News Smyrna couple rides out tornado inside houseboat Mar 14 FourCornersMarina 2
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,067 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC