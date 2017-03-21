Disco Night: Sherlock Holmes in Murfreesboro

Elementary, my dear Watson... The Discovery Center invites adult guests to use their powers of deduction and skills in forensic science to solve the murder mystery during " Disco Night: Sherlock Holmes " on Friday, April 7, at 6:30 p.m. Fingerprint Dusting: Move through evidence collected at the crime scene and compare the fingerprints found with suspects, witnesses, and the victim. Blood Splatter Analysis: Step in the moment and use the blood splatter technique of analysis to pinpoint where the fatal blow occurred.

