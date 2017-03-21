Disco Night: Sherlock Holmes in Murfreesboro
Elementary, my dear Watson... The Discovery Center invites adult guests to use their powers of deduction and skills in forensic science to solve the murder mystery during " Disco Night: Sherlock Holmes " on Friday, April 7, at 6:30 p.m. Fingerprint Dusting: Move through evidence collected at the crime scene and compare the fingerprints found with suspects, witnesses, and the victim. Blood Splatter Analysis: Step in the moment and use the blood splatter technique of analysis to pinpoint where the fatal blow occurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|camper rentals in the area of Murfreesboro
|Mon
|pad
|1
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Mar 17
|Kenny
|1,512
|Basketball
|Mar 16
|a realist
|2
|RAT ALERT!!!! Berry 'Chase' Bennett Jr. (Jan '10)
|Mar 14
|Jagsdeath
|7
|Smyrna couple rides out tornado inside houseboat
|Mar 14
|FourCornersMarina
|2
|Keys
|Mar 11
|Lost
|1
|Rentals no background check (Feb '14)
|Mar 11
|Anonymous
|14
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC