City requests new proposals for historic First Methodist building

The Murfreesboro City Council is going back to the market for proposals on redeveloping the Synergy Bank property it purchased in 2016 for $1.55 million at East Vine and North Maple streets. An initial request for proposals in January brought in only one vendor, as well as feedback from other interested firms who didn't feel they had enough time to respond, according to a letter from City Manager Rob Lyons .

