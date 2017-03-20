Call of unresponsive female at hotel turns into drug arrest
Emergency personnel had to respond to an unresponsive female found by hotel management at the Country Inn and Suites on Armory Drive. Evidently, management at the hotel in Murfreesboro became concerned when no one checked out of the room or answer phone calls.
