Blackman and Holloway Job Fair for Seniors

When seniors from Blackman and Holloway high schools go to school on Thursday, April 6th, they may come home with a new job. Through a partnership with the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, Blackman is hosting the county's first "High School Hiring Fair," and the event will feature multiple companies and local businesses who want to meet with graduating students from both schools.

