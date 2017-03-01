Billy G. Peaster
Preceded in death by wife Patricia Ann "Patty" Peaster; parents Otto and Annie Boyd Peaster; sisters Novella Peaster, Betty Ellison, Helen Herndon; brother Don Peaster. Survived by daughters Kelly Pelchat and Lori Klump; grandchildren Joshua Pelchat and Kendal Mazocchi, Jamie Rodriguez and Lindsey Chaves; great grandchildren Nora Grace Mazocchi, Adam and Ryan Chaves; brothers Leroy Peaster, Phil Peaster, Tom Peaster, and Keith Peaster; sisters Alice Louise Bledsoe and Barbara Kelsey, several nieces and nephews.
