Billy G. Peaster

Billy G. Peaster

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Murfreesboro Post

Preceded in death by wife Patricia Ann "Patty" Peaster; parents Otto and Annie Boyd Peaster; sisters Novella Peaster, Betty Ellison, Helen Herndon; brother Don Peaster. Survived by daughters Kelly Pelchat and Lori Klump; grandchildren Joshua Pelchat and Kendal Mazocchi, Jamie Rodriguez and Lindsey Chaves; great grandchildren Nora Grace Mazocchi, Adam and Ryan Chaves; brothers Leroy Peaster, Phil Peaster, Tom Peaster, and Keith Peaster; sisters Alice Louise Bledsoe and Barbara Kelsey, several nieces and nephews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nissan faces safety fine in Mississippi as unio... Mar 2 Mikey 7
Nissan wanna be Mar 2 Yaalreadykno 1
No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo... Mar 2 OMG 1
Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09) Feb 27 Resident 84
News Five seats up for election in Spring Hill Feb 27 Soldier 13
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Feb 26 Nissyates 1,511
Pain Management Center's (Sep '11) Feb 25 Free Willy 5
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC