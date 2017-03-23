Avoid Traffic Jams Through April 1st
Spring is in the air, and with all of the construction in our city--Murfreesboro Traffic Engineer Ram Balachandran warns motorists of areas to avoid between today and April 1st. : There will be alternating lane closures on NW Broad Street, Memorial Blvd, Old Fort Pkwy and Ridgley Road for construction of the new Overpass.
