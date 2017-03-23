Avoid Traffic Jams Through April 1st

Avoid Traffic Jams Through April 1st

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

Spring is in the air, and with all of the construction in our city--Murfreesboro Traffic Engineer Ram Balachandran warns motorists of areas to avoid between today and April 1st. : There will be alternating lane closures on NW Broad Street, Memorial Blvd, Old Fort Pkwy and Ridgley Road for construction of the new Overpass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo... Sat Well 2
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Mar 24 Nissyates 1,514
middle school, how many classes failed before t... (Feb '11) Mar 23 Concerned 3
Tranny Working at Murfreesboro Hooters (May '12) Mar 23 Poetnariet 7
camper rentals in the area of Murfreesboro Mar 20 pad 1
Basketball Mar 16 a realist 2
RAT ALERT!!!! Berry 'Chase' Bennett Jr. (Jan '10) Mar 14 Jagsdeath 7
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,163 • Total comments across all topics: 279,844,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC