Austin Peay State University Softball announces time, schedule changes for upcoming contests
Austin Peay State University's softball team announces a couple of changes in its upcoming schedule, with both adjustments coming about due to postponements from earlier dates. First, the Govs will play Northern Illinois at 1:00pm, Sunday, in the final day of the Murray State Racer Classic, a makeup of a contest that was originally scheduled for Saturday.
