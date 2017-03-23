Another new local business at One Fou...

Another new local business at One Fountain Plaza in the Fountains at Gateway

17 hrs ago

Anytime Fitness has leased a 4,477-square-foot retail space on the ground floor of One Fountain Plaza, the recently completed 105,500-square-foot office building at Fountains at Gateway , announced developer Scott Graby, president of Hearthstone Properties. The 24-hour gym will feature a modern open design and private bathrooms with showers.

