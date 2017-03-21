Airport project crosses first hurdle at Murfreesboro City Council
Chad Gehrke offers to answer any questions from the Murfreesboro City Council regarding plans for the new airport terminal. CAT MURPHY Two contracts were also approved at the meeting, both of which mark the beginning of work on a new terminal for Murfreesboro Municipal Airport.
