Accused rapist arrested after homeowner, News 2 reporter call 911

Thanks to 911 calls from a homeowner and News 2 reporter, the man accused of raping and kidnapping a woman was arrested Tuesday. The manhunt for Jason Williams went on for several hours after he was first spotted a police officer near Nolensville Road and Thompson Lane but got away.

