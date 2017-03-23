A warm bottle of urine found during a traffic stop

Murfreesboro Police pulled over a 36-year old woman who allegedly failed to signal at a stop sign on Gunnerson Avenue at Greenland Drive and noticed a "Known drug dealer" in the car with her prior to the traffic stop, according to a police report. Police also learned that Danielle Marie McComb was driving without a license and had outstanding warrants for her arrest.

