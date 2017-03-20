a Time to Kill Opens at Murfreesboro'...

a Time to Kill Opens at Murfreesboro's Cfta for 3/24-4/2 Run

2 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Murfreesboro's Center for the Arts presents the regional premiere of A Time to Kill, based on the bestselling novel by John Grisham and the 1996 film starring Matthew McConaughey and Samuel L. Jackson, opening Friday night, March 24 and running through April 2. Focusing on race relations in the South, the show's plot follows an African American father who takes vengeance on the men who committed an atrocious crime against his nine-year-old daughter. Race, crime, family and small town America are scrutinized in a trial that questions whether a person ever has the right to take justice into their own hands.

Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Murfreesboro, TN

