A story of church, music and old-fash...

A story of church, music and old-fashioned love

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Sidelines

Courtney Williams and Austin Derryberry have been dating for over three years, but they have known each other since they were only two years old. They both have attended Rover Baptist Church since they were children and explained that going to church is what brought them together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sidelines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) 8 hr Nissyates 1,518
Terry Allen Holman Mar 27 BeenThereTookMyMoney 2
No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo... Mar 25 Well 2
middle school, how many classes failed before t... (Feb '11) Mar 23 Concerned 3
Tranny Working at Murfreesboro Hooters (May '12) Mar 23 Poetnariet 7
camper rentals in the area of Murfreesboro Mar 20 pad 1
Basketball Mar 16 a realist 2
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,299 • Total comments across all topics: 279,911,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC