2nd annual Hometown Heroes Walk for C...

2nd annual Hometown Heroes Walk for Children

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

"The Child Advocacy Center is celebrating Child Abuse Prevention month with the 2nd annual Hometown Heroes Walk for Children," said Child Advocacy Center Director Sharon De Boer. The 2.1-mile walk will begin at noon on Friday, April 21 at the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza, with registration beginning at 11 a.m., and speakers at 11:45 a.m. The Walk will conclude at the Child Advocacy Center, located at 1040 Samsonite Blvd. A reception will follow at the Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) 14 hr 411info 1,513
middle school, how many classes failed before t... (Feb '11) 14 hr Concerned 3
Tranny Working at Murfreesboro Hooters (May '12) Thu Poetnariet 7
camper rentals in the area of Murfreesboro Mar 20 pad 1
Basketball Mar 16 a realist 2
RAT ALERT!!!! Berry 'Chase' Bennett Jr. (Jan '10) Mar 14 Jagsdeath 7
News Smyrna couple rides out tornado inside houseboat Mar 14 FourCornersMarina 2
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,532 • Total comments across all topics: 279,782,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC