"The Child Advocacy Center is celebrating Child Abuse Prevention month with the 2nd annual Hometown Heroes Walk for Children," said Child Advocacy Center Director Sharon De Boer. The 2.1-mile walk will begin at noon on Friday, April 21 at the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza, with registration beginning at 11 a.m., and speakers at 11:45 a.m. The Walk will conclude at the Child Advocacy Center, located at 1040 Samsonite Blvd. A reception will follow at the Center.

