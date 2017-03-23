2nd annual Hometown Heroes Walk for Children
"The Child Advocacy Center is celebrating Child Abuse Prevention month with the 2nd annual Hometown Heroes Walk for Children," said Child Advocacy Center Director Sharon De Boer. The 2.1-mile walk will begin at noon on Friday, April 21 at the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza, with registration beginning at 11 a.m., and speakers at 11:45 a.m. The Walk will conclude at the Child Advocacy Center, located at 1040 Samsonite Blvd. A reception will follow at the Center.
