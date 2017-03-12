12th annual SRO Lone Star Rodeo held in Murfreesboro

Bull riding, steer wrestling and calf roping are only a few of the events offered at the 12th annual Lone Star World Championship Rodeo sponsored by Rutherford County Sheriff's School Resource Officers in the Tennessee Miller Coliseum. Originally, the rodeo served as a fundraiser for the SROs to support programs that they participate in such as archery teams, driver's safety, drama clubs, Red Ribbon Week and Radkids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sidelines.