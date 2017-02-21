With Middle Point closure on the horizon, leaders are studying solutions
Members of the Rutherford County Solid Waste/Advisory Steering Council will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Murfreesboro City Council Chamber, as they continue to consider options for solid waste after the Middle Point landfill closes. Middle Point is expected to reach capacity in no more than 8 years.
