William Elmer Hammonds, Jr.
He was a native of Nashville, TN and the son of the late William Elmer and Sadie Green Hammonds, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Amanda Drucilla Overby Hammonds. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09)
|Mon
|Resident
|84
|Five seats up for election in Spring Hill
|Mon
|Soldier
|13
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Feb 26
|Nissyates
|1,511
|Pain Management Center's (Sep '11)
|Feb 25
|Free Willy
|5
|NHK Murfreesboro
|Feb 19
|tito
|3
|Karl Brown is Bisexual
|Feb 18
|Crystal
|3
|Where To Look For Jobs In Murfreesboro (Jan '16)
|Feb 18
|dogbird
|7
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC