Watch: Utahns instigate while Chaffetz rebuffs their calls to...

Anger erupts at Republican town halls - Murfreesboro, Tennessee More than seven years after angry anti-Obamacare town halls erupted across the country, raw emotions are boiling over again - this time, as the Republican Party under President Donald Trump gears up to dismantle Barack Obama's legacy. Jason Chaffetz Town Hall Filled With Over 1000 Angry Constituents - Jason Chaffetz is having a rough week, capped off with an angry town hall meeting tonight with the venue filled to capacity and more chanting outside.

