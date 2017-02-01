Vols wide receiver Jauan Jennings boo...

Vols wide receiver Jauan Jennings booked in jail on drug citation

Wednesday Feb 1

Tennessee football player Jauan Jennings was booked in jail Wednesday morning on a drug possession citation, according to court records. Records show the incident happened on January 15 just after 1 a.m. on James Agee Street.

