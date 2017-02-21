Two Murfreesboro City Schools chosen as Model of Demonstration School
Of the 1800 schools across Tennessee, only 25 schools are Model of Demonstration Schools. TBSP provides professional development and support to schools on addressing the behavioral and social needs of students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five seats up for election in Spring Hill
|2 hr
|Brandi Collins
|3
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|23 hr
|2Tier2Tired
|1,510
|NHK Murfreesboro
|Feb 19
|tito
|3
|Karl Brown is Bisexual
|Feb 18
|Crystal
|3
|Where To Look For Jobs In Murfreesboro (Jan '16)
|Feb 18
|dogbird
|7
|Yates Nissan Drug Test (Feb '14)
|Feb 15
|Janna
|30
|Murfreesboro housing (Aug '16)
|Feb 15
|Falan
|6
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC