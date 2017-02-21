Two men accused of stealing six desktop computers in Rutherford County
On Sunday evening, two men stole six desktop computers from the Walmart store in La Vergne. The suspects then fled the store in a white Ford Crown Vic.
Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
