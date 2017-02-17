Two men accused of rape in Murfreesboro

Two men accused of rape in Murfreesboro

Two men in Murfreesboro have been charged with aggravated rape. Antoine L. Gore, Jr. and Deshon Webb were arrested on Wednesday by Murfreesboro Police.

