There are 1 comment on the Murfreesboro Post story from Sunday, titled Tracy likely to support fuel tax proposal. In it, Murfreesboro Post reports that:

State Sen. Jim Tracy says he will help sponsor legislation designed to bolster Tennessee's road system with fuel-tax increases, offsetting them with lower food costs and business tax reductions. With Gov. Bill Haslam set to make his State of the State address Monday when he would introduce the IMPROVE Act to legislators, Tracy says he's encouraging House members to keep an "open mind."

in my opinion

Murfreesboro, TN

#1 16 hrs ago
Tracy has and always will be a RINO. In my opinion he is a weasel in and outside politics. He has shown this to the public for years and you guys keep electing him. You deserve what you get. Haslam and Tracy are two of a kind.

Congress has a favorability rating of 11%. It also has a re-electability rate of 96%.. Americans ARE stupid.
