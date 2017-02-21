Tom Lyle Naylor

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Flora Naylor, of New Plymouth, Idaho, and siblings Bonnie Richardson, Wes Naylor, Jack Naylor, and Terry Naylor. Survivors include wife Dottie of Murfreesboro; son David and daughter-in-law Kristin; daughter Michele and son-in-law A.J. Farley.

