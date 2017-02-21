Tom Lyle Naylor
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Flora Naylor, of New Plymouth, Idaho, and siblings Bonnie Richardson, Wes Naylor, Jack Naylor, and Terry Naylor. Survivors include wife Dottie of Murfreesboro; son David and daughter-in-law Kristin; daughter Michele and son-in-law A.J. Farley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five seats up for election in Spring Hill
|12 hr
|Brandi Collins
|5
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Feb 22
|2Tier2Tired
|1,510
|NHK Murfreesboro
|Feb 19
|tito
|3
|Karl Brown is Bisexual
|Feb 18
|Crystal
|3
|Where To Look For Jobs In Murfreesboro (Jan '16)
|Feb 18
|dogbird
|7
|Yates Nissan Drug Test (Feb '14)
|Feb 15
|Janna
|30
|Murfreesboro housing (Aug '16)
|Feb 15
|Falan
|6
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC