Third lawsuit filed over Hobgood arrests
A Murfreesboro family says their children were wrongfully arrested at Hobgood Elementary and has filed a federal lawsuit in connection with the 2016 incident, claiming their civil rights were violated. Zacchaeus and Lavonia Crawford brought the legal action Thursday in U.S. District Court.
