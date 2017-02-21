Third lawsuit filed over Hobgood arrests

A Murfreesboro family says their children were wrongfully arrested at Hobgood Elementary and has filed a federal lawsuit in connection with the 2016 incident, claiming their civil rights were violated. Zacchaeus and Lavonia Crawford brought the legal action Thursday in U.S. District Court.

